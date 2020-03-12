Vacant Williamsport park to be renovated

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Softball players in Lycoming County have had limited fields to play on in recent years. But now, the game can be played at a familiar park in the area.

The softball complex at Elm Park has been a staple in the community for decades, but the park was shut down the past two years and city council leaders were even talking about selling it.

Now, thanks to the Lycoming County Softball Association, the park is now open to play ball.









It’s been an exciting month for softball lovers in Lycoming County, after hearing their beloved sport is making its way back to Elm Park.

“It’s actually awesome because they’re right in town and I’ll be able to bring my junior little league team down to practice,” said Amanda Baney, Williamsport Girls Softball Little League coach.

These fields were managed by the Williamsport Softball Association for more than 50 years but two years ago,

“The city came in and shut it down and for no apparent reason,” said Commissioner Scott Metzger of Lycoming County.

Now, the newly formed Lycoming County Softball Association has stepped in to re-establish Elm Park and the value it brings to the community.

“Number one it’s an advantage for our youth. It keeps our youth occupied, keeps them away from alternative values that might be enticing to them,” said Don Noviello, Vice President of the Lycoming County Softball Association.

Members of the organization pushed to bring back amateur softball leagues, after local teams were forced to travel a distance just to practice and play games.

“They were shipped out to Turbotville, Nippenose, Jersey Shore, Berwick, Danville,” said Joe Tedesco, President, Lycoming County Softball Association.

Just last week, city council approved a five year lease for the complex.

County commissioners have also announced they plan to contribute $50,000 to help with maintenance and improvements.

“We’re excited about this because we can use money from the Act 13 legacy fund which we can allocate that money which is strictly used for recreation,” said Metzger.

The fields will need some tender love and care.

“Grass cutting fencing postage for signs and things of that sort,” said Noviello.

“We need a drag, we need bases, we need line stretchers ,we need a line cart, we need rakes, shovels, unimaginable stuff,” said Tedesco.

But well worth the effort, for a park that means so much to many.

“I hit my first home run here over the actual 295 feet,” said Baney.

“We played a lot of our fast pitch games there,” said Tedesco.

The Lycoming County Softball Association already predicts at least 800 games will be played on these fields over the course of the season. In addition to sprucing up the fields, they want to turn the entire park into an elite complex, adding an ice skating rink, Christmas tree sales and antique car shows.