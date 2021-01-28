Vacant Lackawanna County church gets new life

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A vacant church, rectory, garage and parking lot in Olyphant is getting new life.

Slovak immigrants started the former Holy Ghost Catholic parish in 1888, which is now part of Holy Cross Parish. The church dates back to 1931.

“And they built it and there was a lot of life here. And now the last ten years it has been closed and we are coming back in and bringing it back to life,” said Pastor Jack Munley

Rescue & Restore Church is a Pentecostal church, that previously had property on Lackawanna Avenue. They quickly outgrew their current building and found their current home a block away on Willow Street.

“Because this I believe is an integral part of the community. It is a beautiful structure architecturally. And now it gives us a larger footprint,” Munley said.

“What it would cost to build this building today. It would be phenomenal. Too much money for anybody to build. To see it go to waste would be a sin, it would be a shame. It is a great structure, it’s solid, it is beautiful inside. Just needs cleaning. It has been vacant for a decade,” said Ray Herne, a volunteer from Ransom Township.

From Lackawanna Avenue to Olyphant, Pastor Munley says it’s exciting to see their vision fulfilled.

“I mean it is just amazing what god has done to go from there, now to here. And then to see what God is going to do here. So, it is exciting!”

The purchase price was $100,000. The hope is that the Rescue & Restore Church Will hold their first service at the new Willow Street site in March.