EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly a year after the closure of First Hospital in Kingston the doors are set to reopen as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital.

According to State Representative Aaron Kaufer, Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital is the new name and the new facility will begin treating patients in October on the former First Hospital grounds.

Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital plans to reinstitute mental health services in the area. The provider purchased the vacant building and is in the process of filing for state licensure with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) within the Department of Human Services.

In a statement, Kaufer said in part:

I am pleased that those in our area in need of mental health services will once again have access to services that have been hard to find since First Hospital was forced to close last year. At a time when mental health issues and services are at the forefront of many conversations, I am grateful that anyone who is seeking services will now be able to get the treatment they need right here in Kingston.” Aaron Kaufer, State Representative

First Hospital closed its doors in October of 2022 due to difficulty maintaining adequate staffing at the hospital. Officials stated after a violent incident at the hospital in June 2022, the organization put a hold on new admissions. As admissions declined, more staff members chose to leave.

Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health is on track to begin accepting patients in October of 2023.