SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre and the Lackawanna County Department of Veterans Affairs will host the VA Healthcare Enrollment Fair on Wednesday, in Scranton.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, May 24, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and the Lackawanna County VA are hosting a Veterans Healthcare Enrollment Fair in the lobby of the Electric City Aquarium, at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.

At the enrollment fair, unenrolled Veterans will be able to start the application process for VA healthcare. Interested vets should bring a copy of their DD214 and general income information if it’s available.

The enrollment fair is being held for Veterans who have never applied for VA healthcare before or were previously deemed ineligible.

Also, enrollment specialists will be there to answer questions for Veterans that have experienced changes in income, or health, or suffered a catastrophic event.

Although not all Veterans are eligible for VA healthcare, most who served on active duty, with anything other than a dishonorable discharge, are eligible to receive some level of healthcare through the VA.

“I believe there are millions of Veterans out there that were never told, that through the VA, you may be eligible for lifelong health care, regardless of your income or other private health insurance. I encourage all Veterans to apply or re-apply, it can change your life,” said Shirley Z., an Eligibility Specialist with the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center

The Wilkes-Barre VA’s Women’s Health Program Manager will also be available during the event to provide information and answer questions about Women’s Veteran Healthcare within the VA.