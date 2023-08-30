FOREST LAKE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce a 17-year-old has died after being ejected off a UTV during a crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred Tuesday around 10:44 a.m. on Griffis Road West of Ridge Road in Forest Lake Township.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was riding a UTV when he struck an embankment and overturned causing the victim to be ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers state the teen sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Griffis Road was closed for the duration of the incident.