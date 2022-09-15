EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) said they approved a “substantially” modified price increase for UGI Utilities on Thursday.

According to the PUC, the price increase is 40% less than what UGI requested.

Instead of being a 9.5% increase to the average consumer’s utility bill, the PUC said the amended price will increase the average consumer’s bill by approximately 6.2%.

Officials said the 6.2% price increase will gradually go into effect starting on October 29, 2022, followed by a final increase on October 1, 2023.

UGI says the approved price increase comes with additional funding for the Low Income Usage Reduction Program and expanded eligibility for the UGI Operation Share Grant program for the winter of 2022-2023.

According to UGI, customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they qualify for any energy assistance programs or federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.