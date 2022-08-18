EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A little league player from Utah suffered a severe head injury, Monday after falling out of his bed in Lycoming County. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson fell from the bunk bed Monday morning.

After the fall, Oliverson suffered from a skull fracture, causing internal bleeding. Easton was flown to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he underwent emergency surgery. A family member tells Eyewitness News he’s recovering, and they’re thankful he survived.

We’re all really positive and things are going really well and we attribute that to the many, many people who have taken time out of their life to say a prayer for Easton,” explained Spencer Beck, Uncle of Easton Oliverson.

Easton’s younger brother will be taking his place on their team.