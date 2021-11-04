USPS launches ‘Operation Santa’ to help families during holiday season

FILE – Santa Claus waves during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For some struggling families the holidays are an especially tough time.

In a partnership that began Wednesday, the United States Postal Service and Santa have teamed up for the 109th year in a row to offer “Operation Santa”.

Those families who are struggling can now send in a letter with a wish list. On the letter needs to be a return address, a forever stamp and it needs to be addressed to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road North Pole, 88888.

Santa encourages families to ask for whatever they are in need of. Ranging from clothing, to books, to toys. If you need help writing your letter to Santa you can visit USPSOperationSanta.com.

Santa will be accepting letters that are postmarked through December 10. The letters will be posted on Operation Santa through December 15 for the public to view and purchase items on the list.

“Since the program began, hundreds of thousands of less-fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others,” said USPS.

If you are interested in adopting a letter you can visit the Adoption page on Operation Santa’s website.