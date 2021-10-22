USPS holds hiring event to fill positions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many employers are facing a worker shortage right now and the United States Postal Service is no different.

USPS is looking to fill several entry-level and above positions throughout the company. These jobs start at $18.50 an hour.

Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time or seasonal USPS says there is a job for you. No experience is necessary you just need a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent.

They are hiring for multiple positions at the Wilkes-Barre area, Lehman, Nanticoke and Scranton locations.

Luis Franco Postmaster at USPS Wilkes-Barre says, they aren’t seeing many delays in mail deliveries but with the shortage of workers, current employees are working 12-hour shifts 6-7 days a week resulting in mail getting delivered later in the day than usual. Many employees seem to be fatigued and are hoping to alleviate worker exhaustion by hiring more employees.

The job fair will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the Wilkes-Barre USPS office at 300 South Main Street.

Also in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month USPS is selling a special stamp for 75 cents. A portion of that stamp sale goes towards fighting breast cancer.