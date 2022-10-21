WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In preparation for one of the busiest shipping seasons of the year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Wilkes-Barre held a hiring event on Friday.

Nationwide USPS has 50,000 vacant jobs. Local USPS is looking to hire roughly 400 workers for various positions throughout their northeastern PA and Delaware districts.

Dozens showed up to fill out an application and some say they hope it could turn into their career.

“It’s a great place, a great job opportunity, it’s a career, and I’m looking for a career!” said James McCabe from Hanover Township.

“As you know the holidays are coming up and we are looking to add in the DEPA 2 district 400 pre-career employees to help us get all of those packages delivered!” explained Luis Franco, the officer in charge of the Wilkes-Barre postal service.

Friday’s career fair was held in conjunction with their breast cancer awareness event. Breast cancer awareness stamps are available and all proceeds from the event go directly toward breast cancer research nationwide.

So far, the stamps have raised $94.7 million.

If you missed today’s event, USPS encourages you to look at open positions online.