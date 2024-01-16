EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Postal Service is asking for the public’s help with keeping letter carriers safe.

The USPS is asking customers to clear any snow or ice from their sidewalks, stairs, porches, and their approach to mailboxes whether on a house or at the curb.

“The Postal Service appreciates any effort made by our customers to help keep our carriers safe,” said USPS spokesman Paul Smith.

Any amount of snow can cause a dangerous situation for mail carriers and others.

Keeping a clear path to and around mailboxes will help mail carriers continue consistent delivery as well as keep them safe from potential slipping and/or injuries.

However, delivery of mail service may be affected whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against curbside mailboxes.