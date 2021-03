SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 25-year-old Hugo Reynosa, an inmate at USP Lewisburg, was found in possession of a “shank” or homemade sharpened weapon, in May of 2020, according to investigators.

He was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

He faces a maximum of five years of prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.