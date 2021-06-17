Used cooking oil stolen from Dallas Township restaurant

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Dallas Township police are looking for suspects who allegedly stole cooking oil from a local restaurant.

Police say on June 9 at 4:50 a.m., two men wearing hooded sweatshirts pulled up to CK’s Cantina & Grill in Dallas in a maroon Ford Econoline truck. They used a hose and siphoned stored cooking oil from the business.

Cooking oil was also recently stolen from several restaurants and bars in Lackawanna County. Olyphant police say at least six bars and restaurants in the county have had used cooking oil stolen from their collection vats.

Police told Eyewitness News cooking oil is worth approximately $4.50 a gallon. Used cooking oil is commonly used to produce biofuel.

Police are asking restaurant owners to keep their used cooking oil vats in sight of security cameras. Contact the Dallas Township Police Department at 570-674-2003 with any info on the persons or vehicle.