EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Medical advances are allowing some paralyzed veterans to walk again.

Friday we’ll meet a man whose robotic suit is allowing him to use his own body rhythms to get around.

39-year-old Luke Sprotte is paralyzed from the waist down, the result of a spinal cord injury in 2009 in the army. He’s been in a wheelchair ever since.

But now there’s some hope that could change

Sprotee has been using this exoskeleton at a Virginia V.A. Medical Center that propels him to walk based on his body’s rhythm.

Essentially the suit does the work for him, but a clinical trial hopes to advance the technology.

“So we train the patient to step, that’s the whole idea, then we can get rid of the exoskeleton for the patient to stand, step and walk,” said Dr. Ashraf Gorgey, director of Spinal Cord Research.

For that to happen, patients need to go through something called “epidural stimulation” and spinal cord mapping.

“It was relatively noninvasive. We were up and running the same day,” added Sprotte.

“The big thing we noticed was after just a few weeks of implantation, the leg muscles come back as normal,” continued Sprotte.

It’s a potentially big breakthrough for some 45,000 veterans living with spinal cord injuries.

“I try not to get too optimistic but I’m hoping that everything works as well for other participants here,” explained Sprotte.

