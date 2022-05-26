WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and many of us will be having cookouts, camping, and other activities that involve food.

Food safety is an important part of preparing for a holiday weekend cookout.

Here are a few tips from the USDA that will keep you safe this Memorial Day weekend. If you have food that needs to be cold like raw meat, fruit, or dairy products, make sure to use an insulated cooler filled with ice or a frozen gel pack.

When cooking on the grill, make sure to use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and ready-to-eat things like vegetables. Use a thermometer to make sure your meat is fully cooked.

That ground beef you’re making a burger out of should be 160 degrees and any chicken should be 165 degrees inside. Don’t let any perishable food items sit out for more than two hours.

Eyewitness News spoke with a USDA Expert on how to keep food safe while cooking outside.

These are just a few things to keep in mind as you prepare for Memorial Day weekend.