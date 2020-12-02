Officials update Americans on coronavirus vaccine distribution

A flu vaccine is administered at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California, just northeast of the city of Los Angeles. – California shattered the state’s single-day COVID-19 record with over 20,500 new cases recorded on November 23 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention appearing in the IPTC metadata of this photo by Robyn Beck has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [San Fernando, California] instead of [San Fernando, Philippines]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Operation Warp Speed COO Gen. Gustave Perna and Chief Advisor Dr Moncef Slaoui were expected to hold a briefing at 12:15 p.m. EST Wednesday.

U.S. DOT said U.S. agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points.

It added it has established “appropriate safety requirements for all potential hazards involved in shipping the vaccine, including standards for dry ice and lithium batteries used in cooling.”

The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

Healthcare workers and others recommended for the first inoculations could start getting shots within 24 hours after the vaccine receives regulatory authorization, the chief adviser for the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program said on Tuesday.

Pfizer Inc has applied for an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine.

Officials ran a drill last month simulating shipments of vaccine to ensure that all regulatory approvals were in place to allow for immediate deliveries to begin in the coming weeks.

“The department has laid the groundwork for the safe transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine and is proud to support this historic endeavor,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

The department has issued emergency regulatory relief for flight crews to support uninterrupted flight operations and respond to increased cargo demand.

Last week, Reuters reported United Airlines had begun moving shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, on charter flights to ensure it can be quickly distributed once it is approved, according to a person familiar with the matter.

American Airlines in November began trial flights from Miami to South America to prepare for its role in transporting COVID-19 vaccines, the carrier said Monday.