US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.
U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.
The U.S. Capitol Police said two officers were injured after they were rammed by a vehicle near a barricade alongside the Capitol on Independence Avenue. They said a suspect is in custody and both the officers and the suspect have been transported to the hospital.
The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.