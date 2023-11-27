LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department is asking the community for help identifying people they said are responsible for killing three goats.

“I never thought somebody could be capable of doing such an evil thing to innocent animals, just over not liking the way someone’s yard looks,” said Mady Hastings.

Hastings owns Hastings Corner Farm and Garden. She started the urban farm three years ago and made everything from scratch.

“I sell to local customers, I sell to restaurants, and I also sell and give to the Laurens County FoodShare,” she said.

All these years, she said she has been getting backlash.

“We’ve been getting negative posts even as recent as last week,” said Hastings.

The main complaint, said Hastings, is about the fence line.

“That it’s not a wooden fence, that it’s what some people would describe a farm fence. So, it’s t-post and welded wire,” she said. “The other issue is just having a garden in our front yard instead of having a manicured lawn.”

Early Wednesday morning, she said she was shocked by the violence.

“Our three goats were targeted and attacked by somebody and killed,” said Hastings. “The initial thought in general is that this has escalated from a point to just being upset about us being here to us not giving in and giving up and leaving, and now it’s a point of attack trying to scare us away.”

Her three goats were Blossom, Sunny and Clover. Hastings said she got them from her friend, who owns Barefoot Acres Farm.

“They raised them from when they were babies and trusted us with them. Which is just part of what upsets me the most, because it wasn’t just us that lost them, but they did too,” she said.

A police report has been filed and the Laurens Police Department is asking the community to come forward with information.

“This ruthless act is taken very seriously by our department. We are actively seeking the cooperation of the community to help us bring those responsible to justice,” stated Chief Keith Grounsell.

Even with this tragedy, Hastings said they are not shutting their farm down.

“Just because this happened, doesn’t mean we’re going anywhere, and we have a lot left to do,” she said.

Hastings said she hopes to have a ‘take what you need’ produce stand in the future, so no one in her community goes hungry.

The farm is enhancing their security on the property.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact Detective A. Smith, with the Laurens Police Department, at asmith@cityoflaurenssc.com or (864) 681-2351.