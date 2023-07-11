TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A strike is looming among UPS workers nationwide unless a deal can be struck with the union before the end of July.

The local labor union “teamsters” resumed their picketing Tuesday. at the UPS location on Stauffer Industrial Park in Taylor, workers were seen holding up signs saying, “What do we want? Contracts.”

Time is ticking for UPS and “teamsters” to reach a deal as workers demand changes to wages and workforce structure.

United parcel service employees and members of the teamsters in NEPA issuing a show of force as contract negotiations between the union and the company are at a standstill.

“We are doing practice picketing. We want a fair contract for our members, and we aren’t just talking full-time members we want a fair contract for all classifications across, including all part-time and full-time members,” stated Mike Kovaleski, secretary-treasurer of teamsters local 229

Kovaleski tells 28/22 News a pay raise for part-time workers is what keeps both sides away from the negotiating table. He adds this job has changed drastically since the last strike in 1997.

“Since 97 the volume has gone ridiculously high, we’re talking ups made just the pandemic alone 100 billion, b as in billion,” explained Kovaleski.

Meanwhile, UPS alleges the opposite saying it’s the teamsters who halted negotiations.

In a statement released July 5th UPS said in part: “We’re proud of our offer. It delivers wins for our people. The teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.”

The current contract expires on July 31st. Members of the teamsters are more than vocal about what will happen if an agreement isn’t reached between the two sides

“We want to see ups just give them what their due diligence is, and hopefully at this point we see them go back in and there is no possibility of a strike, that’s what we’re hoping for,” expressed Kovaleski.

Teamsters represent more than 340,000 employees. If a deal is not made by the end of the month and workers strike, delivery distributions are likely to increase demand on other package carriers.