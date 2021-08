WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — So far eight babies, all boys, have been born during the Little League World Series at the Birthplace at UPMC in Williamsport.

Each year the hospital celebrates the Little League World Series by dressing up babies born during the tournament in baseball pants, a UPMC onesie and a knitted hat that resembles a baseball





The hospital says they are still expecting more babies to arrive before the games close on Sunday.