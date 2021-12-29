UPMC workers get a free cup of coffee for the holiday season

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several business owners are giving back to healthcare workers this holiday season for their efforts throughout the pandemic as it is the season that keeps on giving.

“We just felt like this was a great time to partner with an organization that does a lot for our community,” said Ron Frick, President, Lycoming County United Way.

Since it’s been nearly two years since the start of the pandemic the Lycoming County United Way worked with 4 coffee shops in downtown Williamsport to give UPMC workers a cup of joe on the house.

“Today and tomorrow here at Alabaster, also a lockdown at Julie’s and then a few blocks down on the corner of Maynard Street and 4th Street. Backhouse Cafe is also participating and then tomorrow the Sawhorse Cafe.,” said Frick.

Simply present your UPMC badge and order your favorite coffee.

Ron Wright, Co-owner of Backhouse Cafe Coffee and Tea says it’s a small gesture to show healthcare workers they care.

They work long hours, we have a lot of friends that are nurses and doctors and it’s a big responsibility. So it’s just something that helps make their day go a little bit better, feel more appreciated,” said Wright.







Joe Tokay, the manager at Alabaster Coffee Roster & Tea company says they’ve only had a few orders so far but hopes more healthcare workers stop in.

“Doing something nice and a little bit extra especially this time of year is just a good way to kind of closeout 2021,” said Tokay.

Business Owners say they’re happy to spread a little extra holiday cheer.