WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Central PA healthcare system honored Veterans by unveiling a new monument ahead of Veterans Day. It’s a tribute to those they serve and their employees.

Located on the front lawn of UPMC Williamsport is a new Veterans’ monument, unveiled just in time for Veteran’s Day.

“The monument is an American eagle statue and it’s overlooking six, the six military seals, and those are on top of a patio area,” said Kyle Benson, Administrative Fellow and Project Manager at UPMC.

The Bald Eagle was chosen as the symbol of American Patriotism. Benson says the monument honors their President Steve Johnson, who’s a Veteran, their patients, and employees who served in the military.

“As healthcare workers, it’s a life of service. You know, they left the military and they come here. It’s really about serving people. So, every time they walk into the hospital and every time patients of visitors walk in, they can see this monument and recognize that Veterans work and live here in Williamsport,” stated Benson.

Their healthcare system employs about 1,500 veterans. This project took about two years to plan, and Benson says it wouldn’t be possible without the help of their partners and the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

“The students were integral to the whole thing in terms of them coming out and their ability to work without the maintenance team to kind of put this all together by the deadline of having the dedication ceremony this week for Veteran’s Day,” explained Benson.