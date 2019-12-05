UPMC Sunbury to Close

SUNBURY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – UPMC Susquehanna announced plans to consolidate services at UPMC Sunbury with the campus set to close effective March 31, 2020. UPMC says the decision was made after an assessment of healthcare services in and around Northumberland County.



UPMC Susquehanna says it will keep as many Sunbury employees as possible by incorporating them into other facilities. In addition, they will notify employees of available positions by working with other partner hospitals and healthcare facilities in the area.



No plans have yet been made for the future use of the Sunbury facility, though information will be shared when plans are finalized. For more information, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.

Eyewitness News has a reporter working to get more information from the hospital and to get reaction from patients in the area. We’ll provide updates here and on Eyewitness News starting at 5:00 on WBRE.