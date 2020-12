WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPMC is awaiting thousands of doses of both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive this week.

Initial batches of vaccines will be for only most vulnerable groups, as well as health care workers. Vaccine distribution will begin as soon as shipments come in however, no vaccinations are not mandatory for anyone at any of their hospitals.

