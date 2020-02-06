LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) UPMC Lock Haven has teamed up with Penn State University to help sexual assault victims.

There is a program called SAFE-T (Sexual Assault Forensic Examination-Telehealth) already established at Penn State.

The SAFE-T program consists of an on-location trained sexual assault nurse examiner paired along with another certified sexual assault nurse examiner (Tele-SANE) from Penn State via a 24/7 live video known as “Telehealth”.

The on-location nurse will do exams, collect evidence and document the process while the Tele-SANE provides expert guidance from a secure location on a laptop at that exact moment.

The information will then be sent to law enforcement to conduct an investigation.

This program began on February 1st, 2020.