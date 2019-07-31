Update: SPCA Reaches Dog Bed Goal

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The SPCA of Luzerne County is sharing some good news after asking for help keeping their animals comfortable!

Representatives at the SPCA say they received 40 Kuranda dog beds surpassing their goal!

25 beds were brought to the shelter and they received another 700 dollars in donations!

Each of the beds cost about $65.

The SPCA says the beds are better for animals’ hygiene, easier to clean, and are elevated off the ground.

They keep the animals off the hot or cold floor which helps regulate their body temperatures.

Now, the shelter is in need of volunteers to come set up the beds.

if you would like to lend a hand — call the SPCA!