EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Shaprio’s team spoke Monday morning to provide an update on the storm damage that occurred over the weekend in Lackawanna, Lucerne, and Wyoming Counties.

Officials including PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield stated Lackawanna Luzerne and Wyoming counties were hit the most during Saturday’s storm.

23 roads were closed, 10 of them now reopened, and at this time 13 of the roads are still closed. Official expects six of the roads will reopen later Monday. The rest of the rest of the seven roads will open by next Monday

Regarding the bridge collapse in Newton Township, PennDOT stated they will do everything possible to get the bridge fixed as quickly as they can.

Officials discussed how Lackawanna County was hit hard and how residents have been cleaning since Sunday. In Abington, the area saw close to 4 inches, approximately receiving 1 1/2 inches per hour.

Reporter Kathryn Oleary will have more on the wind-speed storm damage in later editions of 28/22 News.