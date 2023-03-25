WEST READING, BURKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An update to a deadly chocolate factory explosion in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Officials say one person was rescued alive overnight, that individual was found in the rubble of the building blast in Berks County.

The explosion happened Friday evening at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

here are the latest casualty numbers as of Saturday night.

Two people are known dead, eight are injured and five are unaccounted for.

A spokeswoman for Reading hospital said one person was transferred, two were in fair condition and the others were released.

In the meantime, first responders are not giving up hope of finding more survivors.