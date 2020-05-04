UPDATE: Lansford standoff suspect fired shots at police

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say 49-year-old Brad Simpson of Lansford fired shots at officers triggering an hours long standoff Saturday afternoon in Carbon County.

According to court papers, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West Snyder Avenue just before 1:00pm after a woman said she wanted Simpson removed from her home.

When police arrived, they learned Simpson had an outstanding warrant. They say Simpson attempted to jam the lock on the front door. Backup arrived and several officers entered the home to remove Simpson.

That’s when they say they saw the barrel of a gun extending from a third floor bedroom and several shots were fired at the officers.

Pennsylvania State Police SERT assisted during the nearly 10 hour standoff and Simpson was taken into custody around 11pm.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.