Update: Early Morning Shooting Now Attempted Homicide Investigation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dunmore Police are looking for a 19-year-old Scranton man wanted in connection with the attempted homicide of a woman Wednesday night in Dunmore.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 7:52 p.m. in the vicinity of 310 Church St., Dunmore

According to police, an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday by District Magistrate Joanne Corbett for the arrest of Ramsies Elvis Ramirez on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and weapons violations.

Police are also seeking Jason Caramanno for questioning.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Ramirez or Caramanno is asked to contact Dunmore Police and ask for Detective Michael Lydon at (570) 343-0851, extension 119.