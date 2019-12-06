UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police have arrested 22-year-old Deani Powell, from Easton, in the shooting death of Dylan Beinert. Powell has been charged with homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault in the death of the 22-year-old man.

State Police were initially dispatched to a home on Silver Maple Road in Chestnuthill Township just before 11 Wednesday night. Troopers found three individuals with gunshot wounds.

Beinert, from Effort, was found deceased and the two other victims were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Stick with Eyewitness News for developments as we learn more about this case.