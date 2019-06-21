Update: Arrest Made in Allentown Nightclub Shooting

LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An arrest is made in a shooting outside an Allentown night-club that injured ten people.

20-year-old Angelo Rivera of Allentown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of drugs.

The shooting happened outside the Deja Vu nightclub Thursday morning.

Investigators believe there were three shooters.

While police say, Rivera was involved in the attack — they did not say if he fired any shots.

Officials told Eyewitness News some of the shooting victims and eyewitnesses are being uncooperative with law enforcement.

The ten people who were injured were treated at a hospital and are expected to survive.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video for other clues that can lead to more arrests.

