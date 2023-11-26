SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced upcoming roadwork that could cause drivers a headache in multiple areas.

On Wednesday, PennDOT announced in a release there will be work done on Interstate 81 Southbound in two different areas during the week.

PennDOT said on November 28, work will be done in New Castle Township between Exit 119, Highridge Park Road, and Exit 124, or PA 61 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PennDOT says work in the area is anticipated to be completed the same day.

Meanwhile, PennDOT also said in the release crews will be working on the same day in Kline, Delano, and Mahanoy Townships between Exit 131, PA 54, and Exit 138, PA 309 for crack sealing. The work is said to be done between 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is anticipated to be completed on November 30.

For both areas, lane restictons are going to be in place, drivers should expect delays, and use caution when driving through the work zone.

To stay up to date on upcoming lane restrictions and roadwork, drivers can go online for more information.