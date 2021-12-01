Upcoming resignation leaves four high-level positions open in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials say county operations are running smoothly as they search to fill four high-level administrative positions.

These positions include the Director of the Bureau of Elections and the Director of Administrative Services.





The most recent vacancy will involve the Director of Information Technology as the resignation of the director takes effect on December 16.

Eyewitness News’ Andy Mehalshick will take a look at what is being done to fill the positions and talk with incoming county council members about possible challenges facing the county operations moving forward.