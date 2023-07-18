BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The countdown is on for the NASCAR Cup Series to kick off in the Poconos this weekend.

Getting into a stockcar and feeling the thrill many NASCAR fans seek, speed.

“Speed has intoxicated mankind since you know back in the Roman days. It’s who had the fastest horse, who had the fastest chariot, it’s just the same thing. It’s just who wants to go faster and who wants to go faster longer,” said Steve Fox the General manager at Pocono Slingshot Rentals and Stock Car Racing Experience

The stock car racing experience has given car enthusiasts that very fix for more than 25 years, giving them the chance to try out Pocono Raceway’s track from behind the wheel.

But with the NASCAR Cup Series making its way to the Poconos this week the racing experience has switched it up minus a wheel, the slingshot.

“In Pennsylvania, it’s considered an autocycle, it’s a cross between an automobile and a motorcycle,” Fox continued.

Pocono slingshots are available to rent in Blakeslee seven days a week.

“Minimum age is 25 to drive, we need you to stay within a 50-mile radius of our office. These are for paved highways, no offroading, no dirt roads, but other than that the sky’s the limit,” Fox added.

It’s a fun activity for the estimated 100-thousand people making their way to the tricky triangle.

“The campers will be let in on Thursday, so a lot of people are looking for something to do to fill in the time here and this is the perfect way to fill in the time, get out for a couple of hours, get away from the racetrack and see the rest of the beautiful Pocono mountains,” Fox says.

Four races including the Pocono 400 will take place over three days at the track in Long Pond, a huge boom for the local economy that Fox says many businesses like his rely on.

“This is a chance that we get to showcase something that we all know as wonderful, the Pocono mountains, and now we get people from all over the country and all over the world come in that we can show them as well,” Fox continued.

The NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway starts Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Arca Menards Series race.