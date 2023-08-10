FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is joining in on the nationwide fun of a Goat Games fundraiser.

At Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming County, a whole herd of goats is taking part in the greatest athletic event of the year for farm animal sanctuaries. 17 animal sanctuaries across the country participate in goat games.

All the proceeds raised from the event will go back to the sanctuary to help with the upkeep of the farm.

The Goat Games kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12.