Unpopular change in animal emergency hospital hours

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many local pet owners who rely on an around-the-clock animal emergency hospital are bracing for change. The hospital plans to reduce its hours of operation and as Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains the news isn’t going over well with concerned pet owners.

There’s nothing Betsy Durso of Hazleton wouldn’t do for her beloved pair of Morkies that turn 10 in July. So when the one named Melky experienced failing health one night in March, she took him to Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital. “And they’re always there. You know, you know you can depend on their care,” she said.

But that’s about to change. Starting July 1st, Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital has served notice it’s suspending weekend hours leaving many pet owners in limbo. Mrs. Durso said, “Any time it’s after hours or, you know, it’s an emergency situation I always turn to them. It never fails it’s always on a weekend, you know, and now that they’re not going to be open. Sad.”

She emailed Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital which has been under ownership by Connecticut-based PetVet Care Centers for about a year. She heard back this week. Mrs. Durso received an email recommending if she had any pet emergencies to head to animal hospitals in either Clarks Summit or the Allentown area.”

“You hate to see that,” said John Sheaffer of Hegins. He brought his 12-year-old female pug named Snuffy to Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital on Thursday for treatment of a possible tick-borne illness. He knows minutes may matter when it comes to pet emergencies. “You want one fast and like I said for me this place was just easy to get to.”

While the staff of Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital was not able to comment on camera, the hospital’s Medical Director and Senior ER Associate Jessica K. Manning, VMD did email Eyewitness News. She stressed that the pending weekend closures are temporary and attributed the policy change to employee burnout and reduced staffing levels that reached critical numbers.

Mrs. Durso hopes the hospital finds a full-time remedy quickly for the sake of pets like hers. “It’s going to be tough, you know, for this area,” she said as Melky seemed to growl almost on cue.

Beginning in July, Northeast Veterinary Referral Hospital will be closed from Saturdays at 7 a.m. until Mondays at 7 a.m. until further notice.

The following is the emailed statement sent by Dr. Manning to Eyewitness News: “We have not come to this conclusion hastily and stress that it is temporary – we know very well how much the community depends on us for care, even when their family veterinarians are open. We on ER have been stretching ourselves so thin to try and be available for those emergency cases but have reached critical numbers. We recently said a bittersweet goodbye to three excellent, long-term ER associates that have moved out of the area to be closer to their families. Although we at Northeast are currently very affected, we are not alone in facing the crisis of ER doctor shortage – it is countrywide. ER veterinarians face burnout at a much higher rate compared with family practice (although it happens there too!). Some of the reasons for this are fairly obvious, long hours, odd hours, nights weekends, holidays. More importantly are the factors that affect our mental health such as dealing with life-death situations on a daily basis, critically ill patients, stressed owners, often higher financial plans that are not expected, as well as a higher volume of cases. We face many of the same pressures as our human ER counterparts to be able to support our families and pay student loans but with a fraction of their salaries. For many, the high cost of mental health is not worth it. Knowing what has gotten us here, we have been working hard on our culture to help alleviate some of these factors and promote a better mental health to attract more ER veterinarians and giving them the tools to stay long term. We (are) teaming with our family veterinarians to increase care and awareness and reduce ER visits for urgent care in order to be able to provide emergent care to our unstable and critically ill patients while we are short-staffed. We are actively looking for our next perfect fits for our ER and in the meantime we do not want to compromise our patient care or further stress our remaining team. We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern from our community!”



If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.