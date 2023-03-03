UPDATE: As of 10:50 p.m. the Hazardous Device Team was able to render the ‘suspicious’ contents of the bag and has said there is no current threat, according to the Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

The University Park Airport will return to normal operations at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The University Park Airport was evacuated after a “suspicious” item was found in luggage, according to Penn State officials.

The general passenger terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday after the item was detected in the luggage, university spokesperson Lisa Powers said in an email.

The airport was closed and buses from Penn State Transportation took about 100 people to campus. There were no flights at the time of evacuation.

The ‘suspicious’ item was in a checked bag that was on a flight to Chicago.

First responders at the University Park Airport after a “suspicious” item was found in luggage

The explosives device team and other first responders were called to the scene, Powers said.

The evacuation was the same day that thousands of Penn State students started their spring break.