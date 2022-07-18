SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of high school freshmen are getting the chance to live “The College Life.”

20 Lackawanna County students are taking part in the ‘University of Success Program’ at the University of Scranton.

The program allows freshmen to take part in a college enrichment program, where they’re introduced to various sciences and get involved in fun, hands-on, experiments.

Monday, they learned about turbine power and were tasked with building a sustainable wind turbine device.

“We are trying to give them a college experience, they stay here on campus, they live in the dorms. So it’s a real college experience so we hope to excite them so college becomes their goal in life,” said Margaret Loughney, the Director of University of Success.

To qualify, you must be a first-generation college student. This is the 22nd year of the program.