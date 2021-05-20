University of Scranton to mandate student vaccines

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The University of Scranton will require all on-campus students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced on Thursday.

“In an effort to best protect our campus and surrounding community, the President’s Cabinet and I have decided that all students attending in-person classes or accessing campus for other reasons must be fully vaccinated by August 27, 2021,” Acting President Jeffrey P. Gingerich, Ph.D., wrote in a message to the University community.

“During a recent campus-based vaccination clinic, nearly 1,000 students, faculty and staff were vaccinated. We know from student surveys that hundreds of others are already fully vaccinated, reflecting that vaccines are now widely available. These levels of vaccination are encouraging but not enough,” wrote Dr. Gingerich of the University’s decision.

Students may request a waiver in accordance with state law. The University is also encouraging faculty and staff to get vaccinated for COVID as well.

