University of Scranton student tests positive for COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY – The University of Scranton announced Monday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to University President Rev. Scott Pilarz, S.J., the student first developed symptoms late last week and tested for COVID-19 after consulting a physician. The test was positive.

The student lives off campus and attended student gatherings on the 400 block of Clay Avenue in Scranton on March 14.

“It is not clear where or precisely when the student contracted the virus,” Pilarz said in the release.

The student is recovering from symptoms at home at this time.