University of Scranton shifts to remote learning for 2 weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students at the University of Scranton will shift to online learning for two weeks after an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Father Scott Pilarz, president of the university announced Friday. This is effective Wednesday, September 16.

In a video posted to the university’s YouTube page, Father Pilarz said this was a proactive measure to reduce the spread of the virus. He also asked students to limit their time on and around campus, to further mitigate the spread.

Visitation to all on-campus student residence halls will be prohibited beginning September 11. Father Pilarz asked students who live in off-campus housing, not to visit the school grounds, except for classes, appointments or meals. Several campus facilities including the fitness center and indoor recreation space will be closed for the two week period.

“These measures, while disruptive, give us the best opportunity to conclude our semester together,” Father Pilarz said in his announcement.

The university had been conducting random testing throughout the student body but will now shift to a more targeted approach.