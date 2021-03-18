University of Scranton plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The University of Scranton plans to hold in-person undergraduate commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021 in May, university officials announced Thursday.

Ceremonies will take place May 22-23. The university will hold separate ceremonies for each undergraduate college and for graduate students at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

To follow Pennsylvania’s current indoor capacity guidelines, a maximum of 2,500 people will be able to attend each ceremony at the arena.

Information about additional commencement events will be shared in the coming weeks and posted on the University’s commencement webpage.