University of Scranton lights gateway sign with Ukraine flag to show support

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The University of Scranton has lit the Ukraine flag on its gateway sign to show the thoughts and prayers of all students and staff are with the Ukrainian people.

The University of Scranton is one of many to join with others across the world to pray for peace and freedom to be restored to their country and their people once again.

The blue and yellow sign, which represents the Ukrainian flag, was lit on Saturday and will be lighting up downtown Scranton for as long as it takes.

A spokesperson for the university says they join others across the world to pray that peace and freedom are restored to Ukraine and its people.