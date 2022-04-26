SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds turned out at the University of Scranton Tuesday for some pet therapy.

More than 50 dogs were brought in to help students at the university deal with the stress of academics, as finals begin in the coming weeks.

University officials say pet therapy blends itself well with college life, and the benefits are immediate.

“it’s a great thing for students’ mental health, and just to take care of themselves. It’s big on self-care and it’s really serving our students by allowing them to be rested and to just be able to pet any dogs they want to,” said Marino Angeloni, Student.

It’s also an ice-breaker, while students are enjoying their time with the dogs, they’re also forming new friendships.

The University of Scranton holds pet therapy once a semester.