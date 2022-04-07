SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Hayes Science Competition brought hundreds of students together at the University of Scranton. Students from around the region competed in several, gameshow-themed challenges.

The competition is designed to help increase stem literacy and enthusiasm. So, 17 teams use their knowledge of physics with the given games. A ‘Price is Right’ game was focused on calculating variables, while a ‘Chopped’-themed game had a more hands-on approach.

“So we had dowels and construction paper and we had to create fins for a windmill. We had a fan on one side to try and spin it the fastest,” said Ryan Notari, Forest City Regional High School.

The competition ended with a ‘Jeopardy’-themed quiz on Thursday afternoon. Organizers hope to have more than 40 schools take part next year.