SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Being deaf or hearing-impaired can be a barrier for Catholics who want to attend church on a weekly basis.

That’s why campus ministry members at the University of Scranton are excited to begin offering regular American sign language mass starting this Sunday.

Hundreds of University of Scranton students, faculty, and staff filled the Byron Center on campus Thursday.

The mass of the holy spirit is one of the university’s biggest events of the year.

“The mass of the holy spirit is a tradition at all Jesuit colleges and universities and high schools throughout the world. Traditionally what we do is that we ask the holy spirit for blessings on everything that we’re going to be doing throughout the year,” said Daniel Cosacchi the vice president of the University of Scranton Misson & Ministry.

Going to mass on Sunday is part of the weekly routine for many University of Scranton students.

But starting this Sunday, there will be a new addition to the services.

“We’re going to be having American sign language interpreters so that people from the deaf and hearing-impaired community can participate even more fully in the mass that we have every week,” continued Cosacchi.

This opportunity is unique and one of the first in our area and the Diocese of Scranton.

It’s all made possible by students studying American sign language at the University of Scranton and other local schools who will take part.

“I thought it was an incredible opportunity and a great step for helping the people who wouldn’t be able to take in god’s word at the standard mass, for them to really be able to take it in and be able to live it out afterward,” says Matthew Felicia a junior at the University of Scranton.

According to the Modern Language Association, American sign language is the third most studied language at U.S. colleges and universities.

More than 5% of the world’s population has profound hearing loss, many of whom use sign language to communicate.

“I’ve heard talk. I’ve heard people that are purposely taking sign language classes so that they can be involved and want to be there on the masses on Sundays, so I think that’s an amazing thing that just draws people towards coming to mass,” said Julia Donofry a junior at the University of Scranton.

Beginning September 10, the American sign language mass will be offered weekly at 11:00 a.m. in Madonna Della Strada Chapel at the University of Scranton.

The only time the American sign language mass will not be held is when students are away on breaks throughout the year.