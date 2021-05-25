University of Scranton begins renovations on new engineering lab

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The University of Scranton is renovating part of an existing building to create a new lab for engineering students.

Earlier this year, the university received a $1.5 million grant to support the new mechanical engineering program.

The university has begun renovating the first floor of the Hyland Hall into space for it’s new mechanical engineering program. The space will be completed for the start of the 2021 fall semester, the university says.

Renovations will include: three laboratories, a workshop, a machine shop, a computer lab, faculty offices and a student lounge.

“Any student who has an idea will be able to come, and actually all the tools and parts will be available to them and they will be able to work at anytime seven days of week, 24 hour access,” said Dr. Andrew Berger, Chair of Physics and Engineering Department at the University of Scranton.