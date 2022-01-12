University of Scranton announces new indoor guest policy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Effective Wednesday, January 12, the University of Scranton has a new indoor sporting event guest policy.

The university will continue to allow guests inside athletics events, as long as they meet the following requirements:

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required. Meaning you card with proof of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All guest must have a valid photo ID along with their vaccination card

Childen under the age of five are not required o show prooof of vaccination

University students, faculty and staff may continue to gain access by showing their Royal Card.

Masks are rquried at all indoor events on campus and will be stictly enforced.

According to the University, anyone who fails to comply with the new policy or mask requirement will be asked to leave campus,

The school also wishes to remind fans to follow @RoyalAthletics on social media or for further updates through the month of January.