WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County teacher has been recognized for helping students develop creativity through music. Her students say their confidence has grown from learning music.

“I feel like music is very important in K-12 education. In general, music is the place where students learn to become tuneful, beatful, and artful,” explained Jennifer Wright, music teacher, Lycoming Valley Intermediate School.

Jennifer Wright has a been a music teacher at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School for 9 years. Recently she was given the 2021-2022 Outstanding Music Education Alumni Award from Penn State.

“I feel like I do a lot for my students but I don’t know that anybody else notices so it was a very nice surprise to be noticed,” Wright stated.

And Wright’s music students couldn’t agree more. They say she’s helped them have faith in their musical abilities.

“I’ve had her since 4th grade and she’s definitely made me like more confident as a person and she’s always like really nice,” said Marley Naugle, 6th-grade student.

“When I like didn’t believe in myself she was there and she helped me have confidence in myself and self-esteem,” explained Carter smith, 6th-grade student.

Wright will be honored at the Penn State School of Music Award Ceremony next month. She’s happy her love for music has inspired her students to be creative while learning to work together.

“They’re creating, they’re self-assessing, they are practicing, they’re learning perseverance all kinds of skills necessary for any career,” Wright explained.